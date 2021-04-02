Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

