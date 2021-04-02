Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,372,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,870,000 after purchasing an additional 134,287 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.