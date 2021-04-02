Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases Shares of 43,910 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,792,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,747. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

