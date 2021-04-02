Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,121,265 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,121,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,919,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 1.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.35% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,958,000 after purchasing an additional 495,940 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 51,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 214,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

