Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.59.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.84. 1,594,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.18 and its 200-day moving average is $251.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $159.41 and a 1-year high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

