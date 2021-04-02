Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.38. 588,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

