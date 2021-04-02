L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $65.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

