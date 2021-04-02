L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

