Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 295,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

