Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 239,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 48,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,485. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

