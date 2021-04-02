Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Up 6.2%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 8,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,947,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several research firms recently commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $949.36 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 69,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $207,639.00. Insiders sold 922,595 shares of company stock worth $6,205,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kopin by 729.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

