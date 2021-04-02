Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $350.78 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $350.78 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00004691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00290972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00107066 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,031,991 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

