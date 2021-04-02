Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 118,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

