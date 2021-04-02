Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,781.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBSTF shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kobe Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia and Oceania. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

