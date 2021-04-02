Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.
About Klöckner & Co SE
