Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

About Klöckner & Co SE

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

