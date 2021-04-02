Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €11.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €11.10 ($13.06) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

KCO opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.10 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of €10.30 ($12.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.32.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

