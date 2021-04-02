Klever (KLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.40 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $344.57 million and $8.40 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00762433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,385,399,760 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

