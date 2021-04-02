KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Hits $77.09

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 214.2% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $600.07 million and $212.84 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $77.09 or 0.00130027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00745198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010145 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

