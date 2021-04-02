KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $3,015,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $16.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $347.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

