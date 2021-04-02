Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNTE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

