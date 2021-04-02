Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $46,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.28 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

