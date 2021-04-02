Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 777,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,658. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$12.73 and a 52-week high of C$27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.26.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

