KeyCorp Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.16. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.