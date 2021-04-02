KeyCorp Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of JBHT opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $170.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

