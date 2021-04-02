Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €598.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €602.25 ($708.53).

Several research firms have weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

EPA KER traded down €1.80 ($2.12) on Thursday, hitting €588.60 ($692.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €559.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €569.71.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

