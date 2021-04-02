Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $25.21. Kelly Services shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

