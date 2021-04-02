Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,889. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

