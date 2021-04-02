KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

