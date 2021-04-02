KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

