KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of CSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

