KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

