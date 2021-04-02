KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.