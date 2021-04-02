KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

COP stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

