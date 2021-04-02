KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $688.36

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.36 ($8.99) and traded as high as GBX 869.60 ($11.36). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 1,942,116 shares trading hands.

KAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 835.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 689.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

