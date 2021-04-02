Katherine J. Harless Sells 4,000 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TTC opened at $105.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Toro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.