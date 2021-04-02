Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Trading Down 8.6%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

About Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

