K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

