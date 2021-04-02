Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

