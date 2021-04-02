JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,020,231 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,020,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $199,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

NYSE WCN opened at $109.38 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.