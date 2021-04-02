JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 169,794 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of CDW worth $209,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

CDW opened at $169.44 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $169.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

