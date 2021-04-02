JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $66.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

