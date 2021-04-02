JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 734,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.82% of Cousins Properties worth $190,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

