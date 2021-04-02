JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.71. 16,561,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,541,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.