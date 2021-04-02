JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $218,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $299.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $321.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

