JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

