JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 40,282 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.92% of Expedia Group worth $172,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $175.93 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

