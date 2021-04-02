JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €228.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €217.20 ($255.53) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €206.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.51. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

