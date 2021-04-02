JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,341 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

