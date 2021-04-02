Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

