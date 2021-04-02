Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.30. 1,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

